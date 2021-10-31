Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLSNY. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -28.10%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

