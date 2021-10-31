Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.37

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and traded as low as $15.83. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 304 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.