Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.150-$13.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $9.58 on Friday, reaching $356.94. 516,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,662. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.28 and a 200-day moving average of $393.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

