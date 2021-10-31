Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.85.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.