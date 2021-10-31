Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of TNK opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

