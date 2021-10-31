Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.50 target price on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.83.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$34.54 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.92 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.42 billion and a PE ratio of 113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

