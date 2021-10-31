Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.50 target price on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.83.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$34.54 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.92 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.42 billion and a PE ratio of 113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

