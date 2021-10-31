TD Securities Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.96.

FQVLF stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

