Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 34.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 72.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

