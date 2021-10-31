Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

