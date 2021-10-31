Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.08.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

