Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Up 39.6% in October

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Tailwind International Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

TWNI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,810. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

