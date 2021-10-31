SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $11,946.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00313300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004173 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,131,824 coins and its circulating supply is 121,128,656 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.