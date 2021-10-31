Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Symrise stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

