Swerve Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $2.86 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00225707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,770,755 coins and its circulating supply is 15,554,738 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

