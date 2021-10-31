Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

