SVB Leerink Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $715.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $500.00 to $715.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.53. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $627.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $358,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $211,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

