SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 494.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $717.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $279.50 and a one year high of $759.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.57 and its 200-day moving average is $590.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.95.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

