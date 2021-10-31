SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $790.00 by Analysts at Stephens

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $739.95.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $717.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $279.50 and a fifty-two week high of $759.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

