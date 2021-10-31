Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 37,136 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,136 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

