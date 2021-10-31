Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 201,983 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,983 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,880,000 after buying an additional 549,855 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 61,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 141,331 shares in the last quarter.

BAR stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

