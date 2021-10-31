Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $240.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics stock opened at $202.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $210.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 59,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

