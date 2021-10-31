SuperFarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $397.31 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $397.31 million and $106.55 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014394 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

