SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 42.2% in October

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 373,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SPCB remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

