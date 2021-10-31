SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $131,585.16 and $54.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,313,870 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

