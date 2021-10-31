Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,337. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NOVA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $44.56. 2,315,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

