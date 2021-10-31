Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns “OUTPERFORM” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$4.20 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 87.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.37.

SU stock opened at C$32.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.77 and a 12 month high of C$32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

