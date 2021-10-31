SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Earnings on Monday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $599.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCoke Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

