Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%.

SMMF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

