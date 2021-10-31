Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $255.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.27.

SYK stock opened at $266.07 on Friday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.09.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

