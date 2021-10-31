Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.080-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stryker also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.08-$9.15 EPS.

Stryker stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,487. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.09.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.