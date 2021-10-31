Stratos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $805,808.00 (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $805,808.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00068584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00099752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,592.90 or 0.99666311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.78 or 0.07004602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00024587 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,940,889 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

