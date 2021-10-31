Storj Trading Up 50.9% This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 52.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Storj has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $661.27 million and $543.01 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00225707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,162,917 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

