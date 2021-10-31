StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.26

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 49330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -65.26.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.1005146 EPS for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

