StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stake Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

