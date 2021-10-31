Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $150.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

