Stifel Nicolaus Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $90.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.56.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $20,152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $19,561,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.