Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 833,404 shares of company stock worth $62,973,159 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.33. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

