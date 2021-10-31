Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,846 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $74,131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $58,833,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of TNL opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.