Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 36,457 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 242.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.