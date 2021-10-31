Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 185 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

CSA opened at $66.82 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $67.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

