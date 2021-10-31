Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $84.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

