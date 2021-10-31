Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Oberndorf William E purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,767,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,382,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,246,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,520,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

