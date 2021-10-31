Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $156,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.