Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

