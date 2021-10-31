Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $227,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.