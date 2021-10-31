Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AG opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

AG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

