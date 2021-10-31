Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

