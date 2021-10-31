Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.