stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,472.10 or 0.99985233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.78 or 0.06922475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022714 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.