Stellar 24-Hour Volume Tops $611.76 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.71 billion and approximately $611.76 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00068929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00097149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,674 coins and its circulating supply is 24,185,452,381 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.